S.Korea, US to Discuss Groundbreaking Ceremony for Inter-Korean Railway Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says it will discuss with Washington whether a planned groundbreaking ceremony for inter-Korean projects to modernize and reconnect their cross-border railways and roads needs to be exempted from international sanctions on Pyongyang.An official of the Unification Ministry told reporters on Thursday that the allies' joint working group will review the issue. Earlier, the UN Security Council granted a sanctions exemption to allow the two Koreas to jointly conduct on-site inspections for the projects.When asked whether there is sufficient time for such discussions before the groundbreaking ceremony, expected to be held in late November or early December, the official said they first need to look into where the event will be held, what items will be brought in and who will attend.The South Korean government plans to hold the groundbreaking ceremony simultaneously at both project venues, the Gyeongui Line in the west and the Donghae Line in the east.