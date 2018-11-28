N. Korea Keeps Silent on 1st Anniversary of Nuclear Program Completion

North Korean media outlets have refrained from criticizing the United States as they marked the first anniversary of their claimed completion of nuclear armament.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, did not post any articles on Thursday related to the country’s test launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile a year earlier, when it declared completion of its nuclear development program.However, it ran an editorial criticizing South Korea and the U.S. in response to the UN General Assembly Third Committee’s passing of a new resolution against the North’s human rights conditions.Observers see this as evidence that the North is still keeping the door open for denuclearization talks with the U.S.