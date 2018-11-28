Gov't Mulls Abolishing Special Military Exemption System

Photo : KBS News

The government is reviewing a plan to abolish the special military service exemption system.The Military Manpower Administration(MMA) told a subcommittee of the National Assembly National Defense Committee on Thursday that it is mulling two options, either abolishing the system or strengthening its management.Under the current system, elite athletes or artists who make significant achievements at home or around the world will be exempt from compulsory military service. Instead, they will be required to spend a certain amount of time volunteering.Amid mounting criticism that the system is being misused as a means of dodging the military, the MMA launched a task force in September with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to reform the system.The task force plans to finalize a reform plan through public hearing sessions by the end of March and report it to the Defense Ministry.