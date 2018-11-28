Two Koreas Discussing Detailed Plans to Facilitate Family Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung says the two Koreas are discussing details of plans to facilitate reunions of the families separated by the Korean War.Chun gave the update in a speech Thursday at the opening ceremony of an exhibition of documents related to war-separated families at the Unification Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.He noted that the plans, including renovating the reunion venue at Mount Geumgang, holding video reunions and exchanging video messages, were part of agreements reached during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September.The minister also emphasized that in order for the government’s related efforts to produce steady results, public support and consensus about solutions for the separated family issue are important.Around 15-thousand photos, letters and other documents that bare witness to the pain and longing shared by war-torn families will be on display during the exhibition that will run through February.