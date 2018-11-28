Foreign Ministry on Alert against Fake Gov't E-mails

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says it has not yet been compromised by any suspicious attempts for contact by those disguised as government officials.At regular media briefing on Thursday, the ministry’s spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said it is aware of such incidents and is keeping a close eye on them.Another senior official of the ministry said all its members are using an internal e-mailing system while on duty and are also upgrading the security of the system.The ministry was responding to growing concerns of a possible government security breach following a local media report regarding suspicious e-mails sent by someone claiming to be a member of the National Security Office. The presidential office asked police to investigate the e-mails in question.KBS also learned that similar attempts were made last month.According to the top office, presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young's e-mail account was also compromised and used to send fake e-mails asking for internal documents related to the government's North Korea policy earlier this year.