All Presidential Special Inspectors to Be Replaced over Reported Irregularities

Photo : KBS News

Cheong Wa Dae has decided to dismiss every special inspector of the top office following a KBS report about alleged power abuse.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announced the decision in a media briefing on Thursday.Earlier, KBS reported that a special inspector belonging to the Office of the Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs asked police for information on an ongoing investigation into an acquaintance implicated in a bribery case.Kim said although the inspector in question already completed his mandate at the presidential office and is now working back at the prosecution, the top office decided to replace every incumbent inspector after it discovered irregularities linked to another inspector.He said the top office sent the second inspector back to the inspector’s original organization and asked the respective organization to thoroughly investigate and punish the person.The spokesman said the measures will help reform the special inspectors’ team and prevent such incidents from happening again.