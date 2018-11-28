Samsung Electronics Plans to Hire 2,500 Indians by 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is beefing up efforts to add more research talent in India amid fierce competition with Chinese companies to tap into the growing Indian market.The company’s Indian headquarters said on Thursday that it recently recruited one-thousand Indian engineering majors, and plans to hire a thousand more next year and 500 more in 2020.The local talents are joining research projects on various state-of-the-art technologies, including artificial intelligence(AI), Internet of Things(IoT), camera technologies, and the fifth-generation mobile network.The South Korean tech giant first entered India in 1995 and now operates two assembly plants, five research and development(R&D) centers and a design center in the South Asian country.