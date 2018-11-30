Train to Conduct Inter-Korean Railway Survey Departs S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The train to conduct a joint inter-Korean survey to reconnect and modernize railways has departed South Korea.A ceremony was held at Dorasan Station south of the border Friday morning, before the South Korean train carrying 28 South Korean delegates departed for North Korea at around 9 a.m.South Korean Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee said the launch of the latest project will work to catalyze the expansion of the Korean Peninsula's economic domain to reach Eurasia.Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon vowed to ensure the groundbreaking ceremony for the project takes place within the year's end as agreed by the leaders of the two Koreas.It is the first time in a decade a South Korean train will travel in North Korea, since a freighter operated across the border for a year following the 2007 inter-Korean summit.After crossing the Military Demarcation Line and arriving in the North's Panmun Station, a North Korean engine locomotive will pull the six-car train to start the inspection.During the 18-day survey, the joint team will inspect the 400-kilometer Gyeongui Line connecting Gaeseong and Sinuiju, and then inspect the 800-kilometer Donghae Line between Mount Geumgang and the Tumen River.