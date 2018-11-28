Moon Arrives in Argentina to Attend G20, Hold Meeting with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who arrived in Argentina on Thursday to attend the Group of 20 summit, met with Korean residents in the South American country.In a meeting with some 200 Korean residents and business leaders in Buenos Aires, Moon vowed to improve ties between the two countries and increase support for South Koreans and businesses in Argentina.At the two-day G20 summit starting Friday, Moon will call for global efforts to promote and restore free trade amid the spread of trade protectionism.On the summit’s sidelines, Moon is set to hold meetings with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.Sitting down with Trump for the sixth time, the South Korean leader is expected to highlight the need to hold a second U.S.-North Korea summit to keep momentum for dialogue on the North's denuclearization.Moon also plans to seek ways to narrow Washington and Pyongyang's different views over Pyongyang taking additional denuclearization steps and the U.S. lifting sanctions on the North.