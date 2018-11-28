US Not to be Forced into 'Artificial Time Constraints' with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has reaffirmed its commitment to holding high-level talks with North Korea.At a briefing Thursday, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino addressed stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.[Sound bite: US State Dep't Spokesman Robert Palladino]"The secretary and the president have been clear we’re not going to be forced into artificial time constraints here. We’ve made great progress at the summit in Singapore for the final, fully verified denuclearization. We are going to continue to push forward on that. And of course, future dialogue will take place and it’ll definitely be something that Special Representative Biegun will be leading."In a recent interview, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said negotiating with North Korea over its nuclear program is a "lengthy process," and that Washington is prepared to be patient.