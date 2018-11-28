Pres. Office: All Possibilities Remain Open for Kim Jong-un's Seoul Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it’s leaving "all possibilities open" regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul, following a news report that Seoul was trying to arrange his trip for mid-December.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Friday Seoul is preparing for the North Korean leader's potential trip based on various scenarios, but no decision has yet been made.There's rising speculation that Kim's visit may not happen within the year as agreed by the leaders of the two Koreas in September amid Pyongyang's stalled denuclearization dialogue with Washington.Earlier on Friday, a local media reported Seoul was preparing for Kim's trip between December 13th and 14th, but Pyongyang has asked for a delay citing security concerns.It added Seoul will likely push for a mid-December trip again and raise the issue when President Moon Jae-in meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina on Saturday.