Koreas to Complete Work to Remove Guard Posts, Mines in DMZ Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea on Friday will complete the demolition of a total of 20 front-line guard posts on either side of the inter-Korean border.The two sides began the work last month as part of a military accord signed in September during the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, aimed at reducing tensions in the border area.Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to each destroy ten guard posts by the end of this month, while retaining one each that has historical or other value.Verification work will begin next month.They will also wrap up on Friday demining work at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a site designated for a project to excavate troop remains from April to October next year.