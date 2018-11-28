Economic Indices Improve in Oct. Amid Concerns Over Prolonged Downturn

Photo : YONHAP News

Three indices that assess the country's industry trends all increased in October, but an index which reflects current economic conditions dipped for the seventh consecutive month, adding to concerns of a prolonged economic downturn.Statistics Korea said Friday the nation’s industrial output rebounded by zero-point-four percent in October from a month earlier, due to a rise in metal processing and logistics production.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries gained one percent on-month in October, while production in the service sector gained point-three percent.Retail sales advanced point-two percent and facility investment increased one-point-nine percent in October.Indices which reflect current economic conditions and predict turning points in the business cycle, however, fell to a nine-year low in October.The statistical agency said improvements in the indicators are not strong enough to help the overall economic cycle take a turn.