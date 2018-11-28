'Tokyo Mulls Seizure of S. Korean Assets in Japan over Forced Labor Rulings'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly begun reviewing a move to seize South Korean assets in Japan in response to the South Korean top court's rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation to Korean victims of forced labor.Japan's Mainichi Shimbun daily reported on Friday that Tokyo has begun reviewing the move in case the assets owned by the Japanese companies are seized.The paper said that it would be very difficult for Tokyo to actually seize South Korean assets in Japan, but the Japanese government appears to have intent to pressure Seoul over the rulings.The report cited a Japanese government official as saying that seizures would be possible under international law.On Thursday the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Mitsubishi to pay compensation to ten Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.The decision came about a month after the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court that ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay four Korean plaintiffs one-hundred million won in compensation.