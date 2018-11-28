S. Korea Provides N. Korea with Equipment to Maintain Military Hotline

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has provided North Korea with equipment to maintain the inter-Korean military communication line in the Yellow Sea district which was fully restored earlier in July.The Defense Ministry in Seoul said Friday that it provided the North with optical cables, transmission equipment and communication conduits for the hotline, after consultations with the U.S. and related agencies to avoid any breach of the current sanctions regime.The ministry said the latest move will help stably maintain the military hotline, thus contributing to devising measures for facilitating inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.