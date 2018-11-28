Samsung Electronics to Cancel 4.9 Tln Won Worth of Shares

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics said Friday it will cancel four-point-nine trillion won worth of corporate shares.The South Korean tech giant decided to retire about 440 million units of its common shares, along with 80 million units of preferred shares.The cancellation, which is expected to be complete on Tuesday, was the second stage of its previously announced plan to cancel all of its treasury shares in two stages to enhance shareholder value. The first stage was canceled in May last year.Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor announced on Friday that it would buy back 255 billion won worth of common and preferred shares to stabilize its stock prices and boost investor returns. The buyback will start on Monday and end on February 28th next year.