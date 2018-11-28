Top Court Rejects Chun Doo-hwan's Request to Relocate Defamation Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ruling that turned down former President Chun Doo-hwan's request to relocate his defamation trial from Gwangju to Seoul.Chun, who headed the country from 1980 to 1988 following a coup, was indicted earlier this year for falsely stating in his memoir that a late priest lied about what he witnessed during a military crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.The 87-year-old has requested moving his trial from Gwangju to Seoul, citing his age.He had delayed his trial twice for document reviews and didn't appear at the first hearing in August, claiming he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.