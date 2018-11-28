US Federal Reserve Set to Make Another Rate Hike Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to make another rate increase at its meeting next month.Minutes released Thursday from the Fed's policy meeting earlier this month show almost all officials agreed another interest rate increase was "likely to be warranted fairly soon."But officials were more cautious about the pace of future hikes, expressing concerns about the impact of tariffs, a slowing global economy and tightening financial conditions amid falling stock prices.The Fed has raised rates three times this year and has been saying the economy is in strong shape.The next meeting of the Fed's rate-setting body is scheduled from December 18th to the 19th.