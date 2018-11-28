Police to Crack down on Seatbelt Violations, Riding Bikes Drunk

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will crack down on violations of new regulations requiring all car passengers to wear seatbelts and banning cyclists from using bikes while under the influence.The National Police Agency said on Friday that it will start a special crackdown on those violations for a month from Saturday.The crackdown comes after a two-month national campaign to publicize the revised road traffic law, which took effect on September 28th.A driver will be fined 30-thousand won if any passenger violates the rule. The fine will be 60-thousand won if the passenger is aged 13 or younger.