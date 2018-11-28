S. Korea-US Senior Economic Dialogue to Open Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold high-level economic dialogue in Washington next week.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Friday that the South Korea-US. Senior Economic Dialogue meeting, which is the first of its kind to be held since the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration, will be held next Friday.Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho will represent South Korea while the U.S. will be represented by Acting Under Secretary of the Department of State Manisha Singh.The two sides will discuss bilateral economic cooperation and regional strategies as well as ways to expand their alliance and global partnership, all as part of efforts to strengthen future-oriented economic collaboration.The upcoming dialogue is likely to see active discussions on economic cooperation as key thorny issues, including U.S. tariffs on steel imports, have been settled with revisions to the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement.South Korea and the U.S. held their first Senior Economic Dialogue in November 2015, a month after the two countries’ leaders agreed during a summit to set up such meeting. The second dialogue was held in January 2017.