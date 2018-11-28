Economy KOSPI Falls 0.82%, Ends Friday at 2,096.86

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 17-point-24 points, or point-82 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-96-point-86.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, adding point-28 point, or point-04 percent, to close at 695-point-76.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-two won.