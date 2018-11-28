Gov't to Sternly Deal with Private Kindergartens' Plan to Close Doors

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has vowed to sternly deal with a plan by an association of private kindergartens to close en masse.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Friday announced that the government regards the Korea Kindergarten Association’s declaration to close as a threat against parents and a move aimed at securing their private interests.The government will immediately issue administrative guidance for 120 private kindergartens that have unilaterally postponed or reserved recruiting students and plans to conduct audits if deemed necessary.To meet high demands for kindergartens in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, the government also decided to set up rental public kindergartens as an emergency step.For this effort, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul’s 25 autonomous districts will work on leasing and providing buildings and lots for setting up the public kindergartens.Meanwhile, Minister Yoo said the government will examine whether any illegalities were committed, including mobilizing parents, during the Korea Kindergarten Association’s rally held on Thursday in central Seoul. She said if illicit activities were found to have been committed, the government will request investigations.The association protested against bills aimed at eradicating corruption and irregularities at private kindergartens.