Prosecution Probing Reported Irregularities by Presidential Inspector

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution has begun a probe following a KBS report alleging irregularities involving a presidential inspector of the anti-corruption secretary's office.KBS reported the inspector, who was a member of the prosecution dispatched to the presidential office, was caught privately asking about a police investigation.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office launched the investigation Friday morning after being told by the top office that the inspector was asked to return to the prosecution.An official at the prosecution said the probe is first trying to get the facts straight and will later determine whether disciplinary measures will be necessary.The presidential office on Thursday replaced a team of special inspectors after it was confirmed that one member from the prosecution, known by the surname Kim, privately visited the National Police Agency last month to obtain information about a corruption case that involved the official's acquaintance.The top office conducted an internal probe and concluded Kim's behavior was inappropriate and ordered the inspector to return to the prosecution.