N. Korean FM Meets Vietnamese Counterpart in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi on Friday, kicking off his four-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.Ri, who arrived in the country Thursday night, met with Vietnam's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh at the Government Guest House in Hanoi Friday morning and discussed ways to boost bilateral exchanges and cooperation.In opening remarks, the North Korean official said that 2018 is a meaningful year as it marks the 60th anniversary of the first visit to Vietnam made by the North's late founding leader Kim Il-sung.He expressed hope to hold in-depth discussions on issues of mutual interest, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as ways to advance the two countries' traditional relationship.On Saturday, Ri is scheduled to visit the mausoleum of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and hold talks with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.In addition to the predisclosed schedules, he is also expected to tour two industrial complexes in northern Vietnam, including the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi.The visits are believed to be part of efforts to observe Vietnam's foreign investment achievements and study its economic reform policy.