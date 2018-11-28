Japanese Civic Group Welcomes S. Korean Court's Decision against Mitsubishi

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese civic group has welcomed the South Korean top court’s latest decision acknowledging a Japanese company’s need to compensate the South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule.Terumi Terao, a co-head of a Nagoya-based civic group founded to help the South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime crimes, along with other members of the group held a rally in Tokyo on Friday in support of the South Korean Supreme Court’s decision against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.They urged Mitsubishi to accept the court’s decision and pay reparations to the victims.They said people cannot flip over the fact that many Koreans were brought to Japan against their will during Japan’s colonial rule, urging the Japanese government to accept the court’s decision and seek solutions to the issues in earnest.On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered Mitsubishi to pay compensation to five Korean victims. The decision came about a month after the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court that ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay four Korean plaintiffs 100 million won each in compensation.