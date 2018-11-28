Seoul to Host Forum on Cooperation with China, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Government officials and scholars of South Korea, Japan and China will gather in Korea's Incheon City on Monday to discuss trilateral cooperation.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday that it is hosting the semigovernmental seminar on cooperation with China and Japan.Deputy director-level officials of the three countries' foreign ministries as well as civilian experts will attend the forum themed on the "present and future of trilateral cooperation."Participants will discuss deepening cooperation in areas of diplomacy, security and economy and practical measures to achieve it.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said it plans to continuously carry out expert seminars and various other projects to advance three-way cooperation.