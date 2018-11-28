Defense Committee Votes to Extend Deployment for 2 S. Korean Units Overseas

A parliamentary standing committee has approved extending the mandates of two South Korean military units deployed overseas for anti-piracy and training missions.
In a general meeting on Friday, the National Assembly National Defense Committee passed the government’s motions to extend the deployment of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit in the Gulf of Aden near Somalia and the Akh training unit in the United Arab Emirates by a year, each.
The committee, however, said the government needs to augment the domestic laws to support the deployment of the Akh unit and report related efforts to the committee.
The committee also passed a revision to guarantee more freedom of religion for military personnel.