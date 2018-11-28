Defense Committee Votes to Extend Deployment for 2 S. Korean Units Overseas

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary standing committee has approved extending the mandates of two South Korean military units deployed overseas for anti-piracy and training missions.In a general meeting on Friday, the National Assembly National Defense Committee passed the government’s motions to extend the deployment of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit in the Gulf of Aden near Somalia and the Akh training unit in the United Arab Emirates by a year, each.The committee, however, said the government needs to augment the domestic laws to support the deployment of the Akh unit and report related efforts to the committee.The committee also passed a revision to guarantee more freedom of religion for military personnel.