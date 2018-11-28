Menu Content

Moon-Trump Summit Time Confirmed for Saturday

Write: 2018-11-30 18:14:42Update: 2018-11-30 18:26:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidents of South Korea and the United States are confirmed to hold a sit-down on the sides lines of the Group of 20 summit at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Korea time. 

Presidential Press Secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a statement Friday that the planned meeting between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. on Friday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He said further details were still under discussion. 

A senior official of Seoul's top office said Washington initially proposed the summit be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, local time, or 2 a.m. Sunday, Korea time. 

However, the South Korean side preferred moving up the time out of consideration for South Korean press and President Moon's schedule regarding his official visit to New Zealand.
