Two Koreas Complete GP Demolition, Landmine Removal Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have completed the demolition of frontline guard posts on both sides of the inter-Korean border.An official of South Korea’s National Defense Ministry made the announcement Friday, adding the two Koreas will make visits across the border next month to verify the completed work.The South mobilized excavators and explosives to destroy the guard posts while the North primarily depended on explosives.In accordance with a military agreement signed on September 19th, the two sides have withdrawn a total of 20 guard posts from the DMZ but will preserve one post on each side of the buffer zone for historical significance.On the same day, the two Koreas also completed an operation to remove landmines within the zone for a prospective joint excavation of Korean War remains as stipulated by those military agreements.They will continue to work on connecting a road by the end of the year to facilitate the excavation project.