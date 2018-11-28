S. Korea Set to Launch 5G Services Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said on Friday that it has completed all administrative procedures necessary for commercialization of the fifth-generation wireless network services.The Ministry of Science and ICT said the country’s three major mobile operators paid for their 5G network frequencies and were issued receipts meaning they will be able to roll out 5G services as planned.Beginning Saturday, people in South Korea will be able to access 5G Internet if they have a portable device that converts Wi-fi data to 5G data. Smartphone services based on the 5G network are expected to be launched in March.Minister of Science and ICT You Young-min touted South Korea’s world-leading position on 5G services, crediting collaboration between the government and the industry and their hard work.He said the government will do its best to create an environment in which people in the country will fully enjoy the services.