S. Korean Mobile Carriers Launch World's 1st 5G Service

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's three major mobile carriers launched commercial 5G services on Saturday.SK Telecom, LG Uplus and KT began to offer live commercial 5G services at midnight on Friday night, making South Korea the first country in the world to provide such services.The three companies held ceremonies to celebrate the launch of the next-generation network technology service in Seoul, major metropolitan cities, Jeju Island and Ulleung Island.The 5G commercial service is initially only available for business customers in the manufacturing sector. Individual customers will be able to subscribe to the service in March next year when 5G-enabled smartphones are expected to hit the local market.