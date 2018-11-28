Trump, Abe to Continue Pressure on N. Korea until Denuclearization

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed maintaining pressure on North Korea until it implements its promise to denuclearize.The two held summit talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina on Friday.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the two leaders "reviewed recent developments in North Korea and discussed how best to work with the international community, including their close ally South Korea, to maintain pressure until North Korea implements its commitment to denuclearize."U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Tokyo and held talks with Prime Minister Abe on November 13th. The two sides issued a joint press statement pledging to continue the pressure campaign until North Korea's final and fully verified denuclearization is achieved.Pence said the U.S., Japan and the world "will accept nothing less" and sanctions will remain in full force until denuclearization happens.