Moon Hopes US-N.Korea Summit Will Swiftly Take Place

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that the second U.S.-North Korea summit can swiftly take place to enable the quick implementation of the first summit agreement in June.Moon spoke during the Group of 20 Leaders' Retreat in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires on Saturday Korea time.He said that peace on the Korean Peninsula is the foundation for peace in Northeast Asia and will contribute to global peace and stability.He also said the situation on the Korean Peninsula has dramatically shifted this year following three inter-Korean summits and the historic North Korea-U.S. summit meeting.Moon said the two Koreas were currently implementing measures to completely remove any risk of a military clash.He said he believes eased military tensions across the Korean border will help nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.President Moon vowed to ceaselessly work toward building peace and asked for support from G20 leaders.