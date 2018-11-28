White House: Moon, Trump Agree on Importance of Enforcing Sanctions

The White House said that leaders of South Korea and the U.S. agreed on the importance of maintaining sanctions on North Korea during their bilateral summit held on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement on the pull-aside summit on Friday, saying "the two leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining vigorous enforcement of existing sanctions to ensure North Korea understands that denuclearization is the only path to economic prosperity and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."The statement said that U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed their responsibilities to achieve a final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.The White House said Trump also discussed his intent to hold a second summit with North Korea, and the two leaders affirmed their pledge to closely coordinate on follow-up measures.