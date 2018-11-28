Helicopter Crashes into Han River, 1 Killed, 2 Rescued

Photo : YONHAP News

A helicopter crashed into the Han River in eastern Seoul on Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring two others.The Kamov KA-32 helicopter belonging to the Korea Forest Service crashed at 11:21 a.m. near the northern end of the Gangdong Bridge while trying to pump water from the river.It was known to have departed from Gimpo Airport to put out a forest fire on a mountain in Wolgye-dong in northern Seoul.Authorities say the pilot and copilot were rescued and being treated at a nearby hospital. A mechanic who was also on board the ill-fated chopper was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.