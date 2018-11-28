Leaders of South Korea, Netherlands Agree to Enhance Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte agreed Saturday to further enhance their countries' ties and continue working together to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.The agreement came in a bilateral summit held in Argentina on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting.The presidential office said that the two leaders expressed their satisfaction over the fact that cooperation between the two countries continued to increase since the bilateral summit held during Prime Minister Rutte's South Korea visit during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.Moon appreciated that the Netherlands, the chair of the United Nations Security Council's North Korea Sanctions Committee and the Council's non-permanent member for this year, actively supported Seoul's North Korea policy, and asked the country's continued support.In response, Rutte praised Moon for his leadership that led to positive changes on the peninsula and promised to continue his support and cooperation for Seoul's efforts to realize the denuclearization of the peninsula.