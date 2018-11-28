Moon Calls for S. Africa's Continued Support for Seoul's Peace Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has asked South Africa to continue its support for South Korea's efforts to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.President Moon held a summit with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Argentina on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting.In the summit, Moon expressed his gratitude to South Africa, which will serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the next two years, for supporting his efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, and called for its continued support.In response, President Ramaphosa highly evaluated Moon and his government's efforts to create peace on the Korean Peninsula and said his country will continue to support Moon's efforts to establish a lasting peace.The presidential office said that the summit laid the foundation for enhancing bilateral ties and friendship and contributed to strengthening cooperation in order to establish peace on the peninsula.