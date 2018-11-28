S. Korea, Argentina Agree to Expand Economic Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in and Argentine President Mauricio Macri have agreed to expand their countries' economic and trade relations.The presidential office said that in the summit held on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina on Saturday, the two leaders pledged joint efforts to accelerate negotiations between South Korea and the South American trade bloc MERCOSUR. The leaders also agreed to establish a financial support system to create a better business environment.In the first summit in 14 years, the leaders also discussed joint efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.Moon reportedly expressed gratitude for Argentina's continued support for Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the peninsula, and President Marci highly evaluated Moon and his government's peace efforts and promised to continue his country's support for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.The summit was the first since 2004 when the two countries established a strategic partnership during the then President Roh Moo-hyun's trip to the South American nation.