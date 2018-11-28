Pompeo: US-N. Korea Summit to Happen 'Shortly after First of Year'

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that he expects a second summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea to take place "shortly after the first of the year."Pompeo made the remarks during an interview with CNN, saying that he hopes the summit will happen pretty soon, although he does not have any additional information at the moment.In the interview following President Donald Trump's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Argentina, Pompeo said that Washington is seeking a "substantive next step" in the denuclearization talks with the North.He also reaffirmed that the United States will keep sanctions on the North, saying that the Trump administration is unlike previous administrations that when they got to a difficult point, they would write checks for tens and hundreds of millions of dollars and let the North Koreans off the hook.