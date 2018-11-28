Pres. Office: Kim Jong-un Will Keep his Promise on Seoul Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office expects North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will keep his promise to visit Seoul within this year.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official presented a projection to reporters on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina where the G20 summit was held.The official said that the North Korean leader has fulfilled all the promises that he made and would keep his promise to visit Seoul as well, even though it could be delayed a little.The official said that the leaders of South Korea and the United States have agreed on the need to hold a second U.S.-North Korea summit as soon as possible.The official refused to answer a question regarding if the leaders of the two Koreas will attend a ground-breaking ceremony for the connection of the inter-Korean railways, but said that the government is working to hold the ceremony within this year if possible.