White House: Trump, Xi Agree to Work with Kim Jong-un for Denuclearization

The White House says that United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to work together to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.The White House issued a statement after a summit meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina on Saturday.The statement said that Trump and Xi shared the assessment that major progress has been made regarding North Korea issues and agreed to work together along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to see the Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons.The White House also said that Trump expressed his friendship and respect for Kim.