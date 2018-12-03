Moon: Trump Vows to Fulfill Promises Upon N. Korea's Denuclearization Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says U.S. President Donald Trump has a very friendly view of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and is ready to give everything he promised to Pyongyang should it faithfully implement its denuclearization steps.Speaking to reporters Saturday en route to New Zealand, the final stop on his three-nation tour, Moon said Trump asked him to relay the message to Kim if and when he visits Seoul by the year's end as previously agreed by the leaders of the two Koreas.Moon said Trump was referring to various means of support for the North, such as security guarantees and aid for the regime's economic development, during their Friday meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.Moon said he and Trump agreed that Kim's visit to Seoul will provide fresh momentum for the U.S. and North Korea's denuclearization dialogue, easing concerns that the visit could cause a strain.Moon said Kim visiting Seoul by the year's end may still be possible, but it would be up to Kim to decide.He added Kim's visit would be meaningful in that it would send a peaceful message to the world, and show his commitment to denuclearization as well as to the development of inter-Korean relations.