Moon Begins State Visit to New Zealand

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who arrived in New Zealand Sunday for his three-day state visit is set to meet New Zealand's Governor-General Patsy Reddy Monday morning.Following a welcome ceremony at Reddy's official residence, Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook will hold a brief meeting with the governor-general and her husband David Gascoigne before attending an official lunch.Later on Monday, the South Korean president will hold a meeting with South Korean residents in New Zealand and show support for their efforts to improve friendly ties between the two countries.Moon will hold a summit with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to link South Korea's New Southern Policy and New Zealand's Pacific reset policy.Wrapping up his eight-day three-nation tour of the Czech Republic, Argentina and New Zealand, Moon will head home Tuesday afternoon.