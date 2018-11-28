S. Korea's Air Force Kicks Off 5-Day Combat Training Amid Joint Drill Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Air Force will kick off a five-day combat training Monday to make up for the suspension of the regular Vigilant Ace combined exercise with the U.S.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday, the drills will focus on beefing up air combat readiness and honing the operational capability of pilots.Pilots from the South Korean and U.S. Air Force will also participate in a small-scale joint exercise to enhance their skills and to maintain their combined fighting capabilities.In a bid to help diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea advance, Seoul and Washington decided to halt the Vigilant Ace training with the U.S. this year.In 2017, the two sides conducted a five-day Vigilant Ace training involving more than 270 aircraft, including two dozen F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters, and a pair of B-1B Lancer long-range strategic bombers from Guam.