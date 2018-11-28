Supreme Court to Discuss Disciplinary Measures on Scandal-linked Judges

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court will resume discussions on punishments for judges involved in a judicial power abuse scandal.The top court's disciplinary committee plans to hold a session on Monday to discuss disciplinary measures on 13 judges implicated in the scandal involving former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae and the court's administrative body.The committee held similar sessions in July and August but failed to reach a conclusion and halted further deliberations citing a related probe by the prosecution.Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su requested the committee to discuss disciplinary measures on the 13 judges in June in accordance with the court's internal probe team's investigation results.