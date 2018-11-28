N. Korea's Top Diplomat Meets Vietnamese PM on Economic Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's top diplomat has reportedly met with the Vietnamese prime minister to learn about Vietnam's economic reforms.VietnamPlus, a state-run online media outlet, reported on Sunday that Ri Yong-ho held a closed-door meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc the previous day to discuss the Doi Moi policy, a series of economic reforms initiated in Vietnam in 1986.The report said that Ri and the prime minister discussed the measures implemented under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam over the past 30 years, including the building of a socialist-oriented market economy and the improvement of people’s living conditions.In the meeting, the North Korean minister said that his country is pursuing a new strategy focusing on economic development as proposed by its leader Kim Jong-un and the Korean Workers' Party.The Vietnamese prime minister reportedly said that his country is willing to share its experience with North Korea in expanding external economic ties, attracting investment and developing tourism.Ri met with Vietnamese officials and visited diverse industrial facilities during a four-day trip to Vietnam between Thursday and Sunday.