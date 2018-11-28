Trump: Xi Promised Full Cooperation on N. Korea Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to fully cooperate on North Korean issues.AFP reported that Trump made the remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way home after attending the G20 summit in Argentina.Regarding a working dinner with Xi in Buenos Aires, Trump reportedly said that Xi and he agreed to strongly cooperate regarding North Korea and that Xi promised his 100 percent cooperation.He also dismissed criticism of slow progress in nuclear negotiations with North Korea, saying that his government has been in dialogue with the North for just six to seven months, which he said is not a long period of time.