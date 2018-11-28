Moon Optimistic About Kim-Trump Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has positively assessed progress made in efforts to denuclearize North Korea, presenting an optimistic outlook on the second U.S.-North Korea summit expected to take place early next year.En route to New Zealand Saturday, Moon reiterated to reporters that Pyongyang has refrained from provocations the past year and promised to destroy its Yongbyon nuclear facility with corresponding action from the U.S.Stressing that the second U.S.-North Korea summit is not far away, Moon said although it will be the most decisive critical step, he is optimistic it will bring about a positive outcome.During the second summit, Moon said Seoul and Washington agreed that the U.S. and the North will have to comprehensively discuss the timetable for implementing what was agreed during their first historical meeting in Singapore.Moon then said aside from sanctions relief, the corresponding measures to the North's denuclearization could include humanitarian aid, sports exchanges, reduction of South Korea-U.S. military drills and a formal declaration of the end of the Korean War.