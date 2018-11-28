S. Koreans Expected to Live 82.7 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Statistics Korea said Monday that South Korean babies born last year can expect to live past an average of 82-point-seven years of age, or up point-three years from 2016.It was 79-point-seven years for boys and 85-point-seven years for girls. Compared with last year, boys can expect to live almost point-four years longer while girls can live point-three years longer.The gender gap in life expectancy, meanwhile, decreased by point-one year to six years last year after hitting a peak of eight-point-six years in 1985.Life expectancy for South Koreans was longer than the average for member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development by one-point-seven years for boys and two-point-four years for girls.