Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrants for Supreme Court Justices Involved in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have sought arrest warrants for two former Supreme Court justices over their alleged involvement in the power abuse scandal under the leadership of former top court chief Yang Sung-tae.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday filed arrest warrants for Park Byong-dae and Ko Young-han, who face charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, among others.The prosecution said the first-ever arrest warrants against former Supreme Court justices are inevitable, especially as they both deny allegations against them.Both Park and Ko are accused of interfering in trials in order to lobby the presidential office of then President Park Geun-hye for the establishment of a separate court of appeals, led by Yang Sung-tae.They are also suspected of blacklisting judges critical of the court administration or certain trial proceedings between 2014 and 2017.